The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce listed some of the highlights of 2017, its 95th year, with President/CEO Susan Munroe noting that more than 3,300 people attended Chamber events during the year.

At a glance, the Chamber participated in 18 ribboncuttings and a number of special events. Highlights include the following:

Events and Programming:

  • Leadership Van Wert County: Nineteen 2017 graduates. Class project raised close to $18,500 to build a school bus shelter at the former Washington Elementary School site
  • 95th Annual Dinner: 325 attendees (a sell-out)
  • Leadercast: 350 attended the one-day simulcast event featuring world-renowned leadership experts.
  • Chamber Golf Classic: 140 golfers (a sell-out)
  • Van Wert Business Expo & Taste of Van Wert County: 34 businesses participated (sell-out), More than 1,200 people attended.
  • Salute to Small Business Luncheon: 180 attendees
  • Networking events: 475 attendees at various networking events such as Chamber Coffees, Business After Hours and the Van Wert Leads Forum
  • Van Wert Area Safety Council and OSHA seminars for area businesses: 620 attendees took part in workplace safety and wellness education programming.

Ribboncuttings:

  • Laudick’s Jewelry — new ownership
  • Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio — new facility and new Dental Center
  • Occupational Health Center — new expansion at Van Wert County Hospital
  • Salvation Army — new facility
  • 133 Bistro — new business
  • The Harvest House — new business
  • Goodwill — new facility
  • Van Wert Manor — New assisted living center
  • Pet Valu — new business
  • Children’s bus shelter at former Washington School Site — Chamber Leadership Class project
  • Pregnancy Life Center Health Clinic — new expansion and services
  • Humble Bumble — new location
  • Van Wert Historical Society — new expansion
  • Chief Grocery Store — new business ownership (formerly Marsh Grocery)
  • Van Wert County Fair
  • Van Wert Apple Festival
  • The Curvy Closet — new business
  • Vantage Career Center CDL program — expansion and new program

POSTED: 12/27/17 at 8:49 am.