VW Chamber lists highlights of 95th year
VW independent/submitted information
The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce listed some of the highlights of 2017, its 95th year, with President/CEO Susan Munroe noting that more than 3,300 people attended Chamber events during the year.
At a glance, the Chamber participated in 18 ribboncuttings and a number of special events. Highlights include the following:
Events and Programming:
- Leadership Van Wert County: Nineteen 2017 graduates. Class project raised close to $18,500 to build a school bus shelter at the former Washington Elementary School site
- 95th Annual Dinner: 325 attendees (a sell-out)
- Leadercast: 350 attended the one-day simulcast event featuring world-renowned leadership experts.
- Chamber Golf Classic: 140 golfers (a sell-out)
- Van Wert Business Expo & Taste of Van Wert County: 34 businesses participated (sell-out), More than 1,200 people attended.
- Salute to Small Business Luncheon: 180 attendees
- Networking events: 475 attendees at various networking events such as Chamber Coffees, Business After Hours and the Van Wert Leads Forum
- Van Wert Area Safety Council and OSHA seminars for area businesses: 620 attendees took part in workplace safety and wellness education programming.
Ribboncuttings:
- Laudick’s Jewelry — new ownership
- Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio — new facility and new Dental Center
- Occupational Health Center — new expansion at Van Wert County Hospital
- Salvation Army — new facility
- 133 Bistro — new business
- The Harvest House — new business
- Goodwill — new facility
- Van Wert Manor — New assisted living center
- Pet Valu — new business
- Children’s bus shelter at former Washington School Site — Chamber Leadership Class project
- Pregnancy Life Center Health Clinic — new expansion and services
- Humble Bumble — new location
- Van Wert Historical Society — new expansion
- Chief Grocery Store — new business ownership (formerly Marsh Grocery)
- Van Wert County Fair
- Van Wert Apple Festival
- The Curvy Closet — new business
- Vantage Career Center CDL program — expansion and new program
POSTED: 12/27/17 at 8:49 am. FILED UNDER: News