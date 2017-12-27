VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce listed some of the highlights of 2017, its 95th year, with President/CEO Susan Munroe noting that more than 3,300 people attended Chamber events during the year.

At a glance, the Chamber participated in 18 ribboncuttings and a number of special events. Highlights include the following:

Events and Programming:

Leadership Van Wert County: Nineteen 2017 graduates. Class project raised close to $18,500 to build a school bus shelter at the former Washington Elementary School site

95th Annual Dinner: 325 attendees (a sell-out)

Leadercast: 350 attended the one-day simulcast event featuring world-renowned leadership experts.

Chamber Golf Classic: 140 golfers (a sell-out)

Van Wert Business Expo & Taste of Van Wert County: 34 businesses participated (sell-out), More than 1,200 people attended.

Salute to Small Business Luncheon: 180 attendees

Networking events: 475 attendees at various networking events such as Chamber Coffees, Business After Hours and the Van Wert Leads Forum

Van Wert Area Safety Council and OSHA seminars for area businesses: 620 attendees took part in workplace safety and wellness education programming.

Ribboncuttings: