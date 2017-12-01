The Crestview Lady Knights fell to Fort Recovery 56-44 in non-conference basketball action Thursday night. Crestview led 20-18 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Indians outscored the Lady Knights 29-13 in the middle two quarters to pull away for the victory. Lexi Gregory led Crestview with 13 points, while Lyvia Black scored 11. Ally McCoy had 9, Paige Motycka 8 and Olivia Cunningham finished with 3. Shown above is action from the first quarter of Thursday’s game. Crestview (0-2) will host Parkway on Tuesday. Video by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent