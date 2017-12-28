Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert is one of 31 teams scheduled to participate in the 47th annual Harding Wrestling Classic at Marion Harding High School.

The full list of teams is as follows: Allen East, Bexley, Buckeye Valley, Centerburg, Central Crossing, Columbus Academy, Delaware Christian, Dublin Scioto, Galion, Highland, Liberty Center, Lima Senior, Mapleton, Marion Harding, Columbus Mifflin, Mt. Gilead, Mt. Vernon, Springfield Northwestern, St. Mary’s Memorial, Plymouth, Ridgedale, Rossford, Lima Shawnee, Sheridan, Columbus St. Charles, Lakewood St. Edward, Columbus St. Francis DeSales, Thomas Worthington, Triad, Van Wert and Westerville South.

Action is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. December 29 and 30. Single session ticket prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Wristbands for all three sessions, including championship matches are $16 for adults and $12.