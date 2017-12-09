DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Teachers belonging to the Van Wert Federation of Teachers union will be working “bell to bell” from now until December 19 to show their resolve in obtaining a fair new contract from the Van Wert City Board of Education.

As part of the “work action,” teachers will not come early or stay late, as they normally do, but work just the regular school hours for each school building. Jeff Hood, VWFT president, said the action would cause problems for teachers — especially elementary teachers, who typically do planning work prior to the start of each school day — but would also put more pressure on school administrators, who rely on teachers to help monitor school grounds and students before and after school.

The teachers’ work action is not a strike, Hood said, but basically a demonstration of their displeasure over the time it is taking to come up with what they feel is a fair contract. Teachers have been without a new contract since July 31, when the previous three-year contract ended, but have continued to work under the old agreement.

The work action is also an indication that most teachers are on the same page when it comes to their desire for a fair new contract, Hood said, noting that 109 of the district’s 132 teachers voted on whether to have a work action, with 101 in favor of it.

Hood said he doesn’t feel the salary offers from the school board are too far out of line, at this point, but feels that the takeaways in the area of health insurance, retirees’ severance packages, and other issues are more than is justified by the salary levels.

“We are not trying to bankrupt the district,” he noted. “We know our spot; we know our place. The higher the salary, the higher the insurance concessions you’re going to make, but there is a limit to what you’re going to do on the insurance end, and then it went beyond insurance.

“We’re just struggling to get a contract, and we have not had anything that we can take to our members to vote on, to the standpoint of what we settled on in 2014, compared to what we have been offered in 2017,” Hood added.

The VWFT president cited comparisons with Kenton, Elida, and Ottawa-Glandorf school districts, which he said were similar to Van Wert in a number of areas, that showed that teachers were making more in those districts, while two of the three had carryover balances lower than Van Wert’s.

District Treasurer Mike Ruen said each of the districts had a number of differences that made it hard to compare them. He noted for example that, while the Ottawa-Glandorf district had a smaller carryover, it actually had more days of operating funds on hand than did Van Wert, largely because its operating expenses were less overall than here.

Ruen also cited the uncertainty of health costs over the next three years. Health costs through the Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group (VWASIG), of which Van Wert is a member, have increased 35 percent over a three-year period — 38.6 percent when compounded annually.

Because the two sides have struggled to reach an agreement, the VWFT requested a federal mediator be involved, to which the board agreed. A meeting was held November 28, but did not result in an agreement, while a second meeting has been scheduled for December 19.

The good news for district parents and students is that the board is also committed to reaching a settlement with its teachers.

Interim Superintendent Staci Kaufman, who came on board after negotiations had begun, said the board is also actively seeking a contract agreement.

“The Board of Education is fully committed to reaching an agreement with the teachers’ union,” Kaufman said, noting that while an agreement was not reached on November 28, the board has hopes that the December 19 meeting will result in an accord.