VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) held its 68th annual meeting on Tuesday at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert.

An election was held for one supervisor’s position on the five-member SWCD Board of Supervisors and David Kemler was re-elected to serve a three-year term, commencing January 1, 2018.

Dinner was provided by Elegant Beginnings and Jeremy Gerding and Tammy Campbell gave presentations on district programs and education efforts. Craig Pohlman was recognized for 10 years of service on the SWCD Board.

Buckeye Acres was honored by the District and received the 2016 “Cooperator of the Year” conservation award, which honors individuals and organizations for their conservation achievements. Accepting the award was Kris Young.

Tiffany Ricketts was given the SWCD scholarship award.

Aaron Heilers of Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network was the speaker for the evening and gave an interesting presentation on the water quality and nutrient management goals of their farms, and what agriculture is doing to be a part of the solution for area water quality issues.

A drawing was held for door prizes provided by Baughman Tile, Burtch Seed, Farm Credit, Heritage Farm, The Kenn-Feld Group, Mercer Landmark-Glenmore and Ohio City, Pond Seed, NAPA, and Williamson Insurance.