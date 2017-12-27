Submitted information

Van Wert City Schools is proud to announce its new athletic website is now available for viewing. The new website was designed by the district’s marketing team to match the five educational websites that went live August 1, 2017 and includes both high school and middle school athletics.

Students in the high school’s web design class will be maintaining the site as an ongoing learning experience. They will be updating it constantly as the athletic seasons progress throughout the school year.

“We’ve worked hard for more than a year creating a new look for our district, and our athletic program was no exception,” Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent Bill Clifton said. “We are proud of our athletic programs and they deserve to be recognized.”

Be sure to visit cougars.vwcs.net to stay up-to-date on all Cougar athletics.