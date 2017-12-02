Print for later

DELPHOS – The Lady Wildcats outscored Van Wert in each of the final three quarters to win Thursday night’s non-conference basketball game, 61-50.

The Lady Cougars led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Delphos Jefferson enjoyed a 26-22 lead at halftime, and a 40-32 advantage after three quarters.

Delphos Jefferson’s Sarah Miller led all scorers with 14, whle Devyn Carder and Macy Wallace each had 11.

Cassidy Meyers led Van Wert with 13 points.

Delphos Jefferson improved to 2-1, while Van Wert dropped to 0-3.