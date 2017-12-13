Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge No. 1197 wants to remind boys and girls of the upcoming Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest which will be held on Sunday, December 17, at the Goedde Building on West Crawford Street.

Girls will register at 1:45 p.m. and shoot at 2:00 p.m. Registration for boys will begin at 2:45p.m. and their contest will start at 3:00 p.m.

The contest is open to all boys and girls ages 8 thru 13. Boys and girls will be competing separately in their age class. All local winners will receive trophies and will be eligible to compete in the district competition at the University of Findlay on January 14, 2018.

All contestants will receive a free t-shirt compliments of Van Wert Pizza Hut, Laudick’s Jewelry, Lee’s Ace Hardware and Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service.

This contest, as are all Elks Hoop Shoot Contests, is free of charge with no registration fees required. All boys and girls are encouraged to participate this year.