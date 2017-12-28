Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert and Bath split in varsity bowling action at Olympic Lanes on Wednesday. The boys defeated the Wildcats, while the girls came up just short.

Van Wert 2648 Bath 2557 (boys)

Nathan Bidlack led the Cougars with a 403 (213, 190) and Troy Weaks rolled a 361 (193, 168). Ian Ellis finished with 349 (158, 191), Derek Fanning 177 and Gavin Barnes 151. Also contributing to the team was Steele Stabler.

The junior varsity defeated Bath 2200 to 2112. Collin Mosier led the team with a 374 (210, 164), Zachary Stevens finished with 319 (129, 190), Sam Cassidy 292 (143, 149), Nicholus McPhail 287 (141, 146) and Dante Jones 211 (100, 111).

Bath 2296 Van Wert 2260 (girls)

Lorrie Decker rolled a 441 (207, 234) for the Lady Cougars and Briana Kesler finished with a 327 (167, 160). Allison Hauter’s 287 (150,137), Cloey Spry’s 280 (154, 126) Katie Hauter’s 115 and Kaylee McPhail’s 100 rounded out scoring for Van Wert.

Van Wert won the junior varsity match 1857-1777. Rylee Phillips led the team with a 307 (143, 164), and Ashley Matthews finished with a 272 (152, 120).