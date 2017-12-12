Van Wert County Hospital recently completed its 2017 United Way campaign with an increase in pledges of 20 percent over last year’s total. The hospital continues to support the local United Way with a generous match of its employees’ pledges. Van Wert County Hospital partners with the United Way to provide for the community in many different health and social programs. This year’s theme is “Community Heroes” and the hospital is a great example of “Being Super”. United Way photo