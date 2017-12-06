VW independent/submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County made a $3,900 donation to the Families of Addicts (FOA) organization. The money was given from new initiative funds that provide one-time money for a new project or program.

The organization is new to the Van Wert community and more information will be forthcoming as the program starts rolling out.

Families of Addicts originated four years ago and has expanded to five different communities. The mission of FOA is to educate, empower, and embrace families, friends, and individuals struggling with addiction by providing support and promoting recovery. What makes FOA so unique is that it provides support for the entire family and acts as an advocate for individuals, which is key to eliminating the stigma associated with addiction.

The organization will begin meeting weekly at the Van Wert County Council on Aging on Fox Road, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, and will continue to meet weekly on Wednesdays.