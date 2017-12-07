Citizens National Bank completed its 2017 United Way campaign. The bank’s participation was at 100 percent of their employees. Citizens National Bank not only donates through the campaign, it donates all year long. The bank is always active in the Day of Caring Bank food drive challenge and this year came in third place with 1,480 items. Citizens National Bank donates to the United Way through support of the Fiesta Fun Friday and t-shirt sponsorships. The bank is always ready to help United Way wherever needed. United Way photo