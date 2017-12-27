VW independent/submitted information

Twig I met on December 12 at the Community Health Professionals Building for the annual Christmas party. Members of the CHP staff prepared and served a delicious lunch, while Twig I Chairman Mae Stoller welcomed everyone to the meeting. She read a thank-you card from Trinity Friends Food Pantry for the items recently contributed by members, and then Anne Bowen gave the prayer before the meal.

December birthdays include Lupe Escobedo, Linda Fox, Karen Gardner, and Betty Woodruff.

There was no business meeting. Santa and his elf handed out gifts to each person present. Door prizes were distributed and, for entertainment, Merry Christmas Jingo was played. Stoller thanked the party committee for planning such a nice event.

Twenty-seven members were present: Jan Adams, Bonnie Agler, LaDonna Allenbaugh, Anne Bowen, Dot Burley, Sue Corle, Marge Clouse, Sharon Clouse, Carol Doner, Lupe Escobedo, Jane Geesey, Karen Gardner, Helen Huston, Connie Johnson, Gloria Kimmey, Diana Mace, Ilo Marvin, Ann McCray, Jean Owens, Susie Perez, Mary Kay Purmort, Nina Ragan, Mae Stoller, Nancy Szolach, Edith Voltz, Brenda Welker, and Betty Wyandt.

The next meeting will be held at the Van Wert County Hospital Conference Room A at noon on Thursday, January 11, 2018.