VW independent sports/submitted information

CONVOY — Due to the Ohio State vs. USC Cotton Bowl on December 29, the junior varsity boys’ basketball game between Crestview and Delphos St. John’s will start at 5:30 p.m. instead of 6:00 p.m that evening.

The scheduled booster club and All-Ohio recognition will take place immediately after the JV game, and the varsity game will start 15 minutes after the conclusion of the ceremony.