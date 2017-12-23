VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy Community Days will hold a Taste of Convoy wine and craft beer tasting on Saturday January 20, 2018, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Edgewood Park Community Building.

Tickets are $25 per person, to include six drink tickets and one free chance for the raffles. Raffles of gift boxes with items from local businesses will be held throughout the night, while those attending can also enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and sweets from local entrepreneurs while sipping on a drink.

Live entertainment will be performed by Mike Bouillon of Convoy.

For tickets, contact Kristi Gamble at 419.203.7688, Meagan Fokker at 419.203.5075, or the Convoy Municipal Building.

Proceeds will go towards renovations at the Edgewood Park Community Building.