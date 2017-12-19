The Van Wert County Foundation recently awarded a grant in the amount of $2,500 to The Western Buckeye ESC Synergy Learning Center to benefit Van Wert County students who attend the school. Shown accepting the $2,500 check are Van Wert County Synergy students (front row, from the left) Jayden Caudill, Eliza Shaner, Tyler Brown, Max Maroney, Stephanie Damron, Chase Ditson, Tristen Parsons, Michael Nash, Carson Deehring, Eli Stiffler, Nick Damron, and David Damron; (middle row) Rachel Irvin, Lexi Taylor, Patricia Hagaman, Cody Germann, Tyler Shaner, Desirae DeCamp, Gabby Huber; (back row) Zach Minyoung, James West, Haley Capetillo, America Short, Garrett Grenzebach, Makenna Tice, James Brown, Kaleb Flory, Chloe Roberts, Josh Ebel, CJ Nall, Drake Knapke, and Jordan Diltz. Synergy photo