VW independent/submitted information

Santa Claus is expected to attend the annual Very Merry Downtown Christmas this evening in Fountain Park.

The annual holiday tradition continues to grow with each year as Main Street Van Wert works to add more features to the park. New this year is a beautiful entrance arch near the intersection of Main and Jefferson streets to greet visitors. In addition to Santa Claus, who will ceremonially light the exhibit, local jazz musician and saxophone player Weston Thompson will perform traditional Christmas favorites as children watch the tree lighting take place and meet with Santa.

Families are invited to stop out at 5:45 p.m. and get a free Christmas treat from Truly D’Vine Bread Company, which is also providing hot beverages in the park’s pavilion.

Dan Baisden, Main Street Van Wert program manager, also thanked the many partners who make the annual event possible.

“Because lighting a public park costs so much money each year with the purchase of new lights, special thanks to Central Insurance for partnering with Main Street to help make the event possible,” Baisden said. “Additional thanks to Boy Scout Troop 35, Scott and Melody Hileman, Dave Williams, Dennis Cummings, and Weston and Quincy Thompson for donating time to help organize and decorate the park.”