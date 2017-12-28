On January 20, Van Wert is holding its fourth annual FTC Robotics Competition. Twenty-eight teams are to compete at the Van Wert Robotics Competition from surrounding states. The event is free, with opening ceremonies beginning at 10:15 a.m. in the Van Wert High School gymnasium. The Van Wert County Foundation awarded a grant of $1,500 to the VW Robotics team through its William J. Flickinger Fund. The foundation is a non-profit community trust that mobilizes resources to enrich lives in the community. The Van Wert Robotics team greatly appreciates having it as a sponsor, as its donation will greatly help the team in with expenses this year. photo submitted