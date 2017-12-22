Print for later

Robin Renee Ream, 58, passed away in early December at her home in Paulding.

She was born August 12, 1959, in Van Wert, the daughter of Geraldine L. (Hurless) Akom, who survives in Haviland, and the late Clarence Randall Ream.

Other survivors include two sons, Jamie L. (Kimberly) Ream of Vandalia and Dennis Robert Lynn (Lori) Ream of Columbia City, Indiana; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Linda (Dan) Walker and Randy (Kevin) Gramling, both of Van Wert; and two brothers, Kenneth (Theresa) Burch of Van Wert and Melvin (Carol) Burch of Winter Haven, Florida.

A brother, Roger Ream, also preceded her in death.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.