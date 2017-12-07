Ricky Lee Jackson, 56, of rural Monroeville, Indiana, passed away at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at his residence.

He was born April 30, 1961, in Martins Ferry, the son of Harry and Betty (Howard) Jackson, who both preceded him in death. On July 14, 1979, he married the former Brenda Ickes, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Ricky L. (Danielle) Jackson Jr. of Decatur, Indiana; one daughter, Mandy (Nicholas) Rieth of Decatur; four brothers, Harry (Bobbie) Jackson of Martins Ferry, James Jackson of Bridgeport, Terry (Susie) Jackson of Ohio City, and Richard Jackson of Van Wert; and six grandchildren.

A sister, Dawn Pratt, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Scott Fleming officiating.

Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.