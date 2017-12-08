Van Wert junior basketball guard/forward Reagan Priest has been named as this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. “Reagan brings a tremendous amount of leadership to our team. She works extremely hard in everything she does, which drives her competitive spirit. She is an asset both on and off the court with her work in and out of the classroom and is ready for a breakout season on the court,” head coach Rob Adams said. In addition to basketball, Priest is a member of the Van Wert High School volleyball team and will play softball for the Lady Cougars. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student-athletes for the weekly award by e-mailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent