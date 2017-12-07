SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Two of last week’s OHSAA state football championship games were highly competitive.

In Division V, Wheelerburg rallied, then used overtime to defeat Pemberville Eastwood 21-14, and in Division III, Trotwood-Madison got past a stubborn Dresden Tri-Valley team to win the gold trophy.

A third game between Steubenville and Clarksville Clinton Massie (Division IV) was interesting for a while, before the Big Red pulled away for a 50-36 win.

The remaining four games weren’t close, as Pickerington Central (Division I), Akron Hoban (Division II), Marion Local (Division VI) and Minster (Division VII) rolled to state championships.

I managed to correctly pick all seven state title games, which brought my postseason record to 30-3 (90.9 percent). It was much better than my regular season winning percentage of 73.6 percent (165-59).

You may not have agreed with some of my weekly picks, but hopefully you enjoyed Pigskin Pick’Em, which will return in August of 2018.