Eight of the Van Wert Area Photography Club’s dues-paying members met at the Black Angus on Main Street for the club’s annual Christmas Dinner.

Following a good meal and table talk, the group turned its attention to club matters. First on the list was a proposal that the club not meet during January, February, and March. The reasons were that the weather is not the best and that daylight is still rather short. The suggestion was adopted with no opposing votes.

In other actions, Cheryl Knost was elected president, Larry Dickerhoof vice president, and Rex Dolby will continue as secretary-treasurer.

Cheryl said that her plan was to have programs for the months of April, May, October, and November when weather and daylight are not that favorable, and schedule photo shoots for June, July, August, and September, when the weather should be better and the hours of daylight are greater. She said the shoots would not be limited to only weekdays or weekends, and that she’d welcome suggestions at either 419.773.8090 or trunkantusks54@gmail.com for program topics and places and events that would produce interesting photos.

In an effort to attract more members, the group voted to lower annual dues 20 percent to only $20, plus $5 for each additional family member up to a maximum of $40. Families with six or more members would still only pay $40. President Knost was the first to pay her 2018 dues.

The club appreciates being able to meet at the Van Wert Civic Theatre’s facility at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert on the second Thursday of the month. The club’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 7 p.m. on April 12.