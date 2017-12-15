VW independent/submitted information

During the Peony Festival Committee’s monthly meeting on Monday, December 11, members voted on the entries from their recent “Name the Theme” contest. Lots of entries were received, and all were very good.

However, Nathan Vandenbroek’s entry “2018 Peony Festival — The Riches and Honor of Van Wert”, received the most votes.

Vandenbroek and his wife moved to Venedocia two years ago because of her work and chose the Van Wert area because of all the amenities here.

He said they have visited the Peony Festival and parade lots of times and really like it. Vandenbroek said entering the contest was his way of connecting with the community, adding that he had done some research on the peony flower and found its connection to China. This, in part, is what his theme suggestion was all about.

As a “thank you” for giving the 2018 festival a theme, the committee is rewarding Vandenbroek with a gift basket, recognition on the festival’s social media sites and during the festival, and the chance to be in the Grand Parade. He quickly accepted the chance to be in the parade with his wife and new son.

“The Peony Committee really appreciates all the wonderful suggestions that were sent in and wants to thank everyone,” said President Vicki Schulte.

Area residents should look for the next community contest, which seeks nominations for parade grand marshal. The contest allows community members to nominate someone they believe should be recognized in the community. Nominees should be a resident of Van Wert County, and someone who has done something that nominators feel deserves recognition.

Nominations open today and will be accepted until February 1, 2018. Nominations may be submitted by commenting or messaging on the Peony Festival’s Facebook post or calling 419.238.4002 and leaving a message.