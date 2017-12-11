Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert and Parkway each had three individual champions, but the Panthers won the 12-team Lancer Invitational at Lincolnview High School on Saturday.

The Panthers finished with 232.5 team points, followed by Ada (209) and Van Wert (207.5). Host Lincolnview finished 12th with 48.5 points.

For Parkway, Preston Browning won the 120 pound title by pinning Mark Rice of Delphos Jefferson at the 5:39 mark, while Reese Fokine won the 152 pound title with a tight 3-2 decision over Celina’s Ethan Ly. Kaine Younker defeated Van Wert’s Ryan Pratt for the 160 pound title.

Van Wert’s three first place finishers were Josh Dorsch (126), Gabe Steyer (138) and Lloyd Eustler (195). Dorsch pinned Parkway’s Titus Meyer at the 2:45 mark, Steyer pinned Malachi Tracy of Defiance in 1:48, and Eutsler pinned Delphos Jefferson’s Jordan Bonifas at the 2:31 mark.

In addition to Pratt’s second place finish, Van Wert’s Isaiah Bretz (145) finished second, losing to Ada’s Chase Sumner 3-2, and Malachi Battle finished as the runner up in the 170 pound weight class, after getting pinned by Sidney Lehman Catholic’s Ethan Knapke (1:23).

Van Wert’s other placers were Ben Lange (5th, 132 pounds), Macein Bigham (6th,132) and Dale Hammons (6th, 182).

Lincolnview’s Luke Bollinger finished second in the 113 pound weight class, after he was pinned by Antwerp’s Randall Mills (2:55). Lancer teammate David Parsons finished fifth in the 285 pound weight class with a :39 pin of Ada’s Noah Arnett.

Final team standings: 1) Parkway 232.5; 2) Ada 209; 3) Van Wert 207.5; 4) Delphos Jefferson 133; 5) Spencerville 129; 6) Delphos St. John’s 122; 7) Sidney Lehman Catholic 110; 8) Defiance 104.5; 9) Celina 95; 10) Hicksville 85; 11) Antwerp 59; 12) Lincolnview 48.5