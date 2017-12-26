Van Wert independent sports

Here is this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games also stream live at www.thevwindependent.com. Unless otherwise noted, coverage will begin at approximately 7 p.m., with tipoff at 7:30 that evening.

Tuesday, December 26

Wayne Trace at Ottoville (girls, WKSD)

Wednesday, December 27

Crestview at Ottoville (boys, WKSD)

Friday, December 29

Delphos St. John’s at Crestview (boys, 5:30 p.m. JV start, WERT)

Saturday, December 30

Columbus Grove at Van Wert (boys, WERT)

Please note: The Cotton Bowl, featuring Ohio State and USC, will air Friday night on WKSD. Extensive pregame coverage will begin at 5 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m.