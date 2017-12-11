On the Air: WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here is this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games also stream live at www.thevwindependent.com. Coverage will begin at approximately 7, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
Monday, December 11
Liberty Center at Wayne Trace (girls, WKSD)
Tuesday, December 12
Wayne Trace at Paulding (girls, WKSD)
Friday, December 15
Bluffton at Crestview (boys, WKSD)
Van Wert at Wapakoneta (boys, WERT)
Saturday, December 16
Wayne Trace at Lincolnview (boys, WKSD)
