On the Air: WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here is this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games also stream live at www.thevwindependent.com. Coverage will begin at approximately 7:10, with tipoff at 7:30.
Tuesday, December 5
Hicksville at Paulding (girls, WKSD)
Thursday, December 7
Columbus Grove at Crestview (girls, WKSD)
Friday, December 8
Paulding at Defiance (boys, WKSD)
Van Wert at Crestview (boys, WERT)
Saturday, December 9
Wayne Trace at Paulding (boys, WKSD)
