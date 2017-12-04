topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Dec. 4, 2017

Van Wert independent sports

Here is this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games also stream live at www.thevwindependent.com. Coverage will begin at approximately 7:10, with tipoff at 7:30.

Tuesday, December 5
Hicksville at Paulding (girls, WKSD)

Thursday, December 7
Columbus Grove at Crestview (girls, WKSD)

Friday, December 8
Paulding at Defiance (boys, WKSD)
Van Wert at Crestview (boys, WERT)

Saturday, December 9
Wayne Trace at Paulding (boys, WKSD)

POSTED: 12/04/17 at 12:02 am. FILED UNDER: Sports