VW independent/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert, the historic preservation and revitalization organization, focused on the economic vitality of historic downtown Van Wert, welcomes three new board members for the 2018-19 term.

Each of the new board members has a varied level of interest in the community, while all three also bring a plethora of experience and valuable assets to the growing organization.

New MSVW board members include Quincy Thompson, marketing director for the Van Wert County Fair;

Nick Boley, an employee of Cooper Farms; and Jade Painter, director of field operations, for Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Weigand Construction

“It’s exciting to see Main Street continue to grow and thrive, and the addition of these new board members have already proven to be beneficial to all in the community,” said MSVW Board President Mark Verville. “Quincy, Nick, and Jade each have specific skills that will help the organization become a leader in historic preservation and economic vitality for the entire district.”

“The three new board members join an already talented leadership team which will oversee the implementation of the National Register of Historic Places registration, expanded district boundaries, building and business owner workshops, new business attraction programs, events, and more for 2018,” said MSVW Project Manager Dan Baisden.

Meanwhile, the next event on the calendar for Main Street Van Wert is the ever-popular Chocolate Walk, returning February 9. Details and tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.