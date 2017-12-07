Shop the Wass is still going on through December 17! If you need a unique, one-of-a-kind gift we have it! Our hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m., and we are open 1-9 p.m. on Thursdays for your convenience or by appointment. This exhibit was sponsored by the Van Wert County Hospital and through the Van Wert County Foundation.

Our next exhibit following the Artists Exhibit & Sale will be the American Watercolor Society. This international exhibit will open on Saturday, January 6, at 6 p.m. with an opening reception. Please drop by and see these stunning works by the time-honored group, the American Watercolor Society.

We will be hosting our Warm Up the Ridge drive again this year. This year we are also requesting donations of electric space heaters and/or you may contribute to our Go Fund Me site available on our Facebook page and we will purchase space heaters for you. Many of the residents of Pine Ridge Reservation, where most of the descendants of our Little Bighorn warriors reside, often live in third-world living conditions and winters there are brutal. Fuel oil is hard to come by and expensive. People have lost their legs and there are fatalities due to the inability to get heat.

One of the challenges that makes it hard to get heat and help is logistics and connection with people on the Pine Ridge end to aid in distribution. Our friends, Marian Whitemouse and Gypsy Moon Summer, handle this for our project and our donations go directly to where they are needed … quickly. Faces of Little Bighorn donor Brent Stevens, owner of our Faces of Little Bighorn collection, personally drives the donated items to Pine Ridge.

In addition to the electric space heaters the Wassenberg Art Center will be collecting clean, new, or gently used items (in good condition, please), such as hats, gloves, warm socks, coats, boots, and blankets, through December 20 to send to Pine Ridge Reservation. The more items the better. The focus would be on adult sizes. The past two years we received an overwhelming outpouring of support and we thank you all for your kindness. What can we give this year? Simply drop off your items here during our regular hours and we will see they warm someone up.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: On Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

November 30, Elf Workshop:

The Elf Workshop is going to continue through December 21 due to popular response! Each craft is $5 or you can create all 5 for $20. We provide the hot chocolate. The elf workshop is great for all levels. You can create unique, projects to give as special gifts or use for holiday décor. We will be making felt pine tree centerpieces, tassel earrings, pinecone Christmas trees, Tea light snowman ornaments, and more! An instructor will be in-house to assist you.

ArtReach: We still have some openings available in both age groups. We still have some openings, and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office.

The Wassenberg will be closed from December 22 through January 2, 2018. We will, however, be available by appointment, so please give us a call or email if you need access. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org, and our website is wassenbergartcenter.org.