Mabel Irene Cox, 92, of rural Convoy, died at 11:44 a.m. Thursday, December 28, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born September 17, 1925, in Union Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of Oscar J. and Lydia (Storm) Bauer, who both preceded her in death. On April 9, 1944, she married W. Merle Cox, who died December 1, 2007

Mabel was a loving mother, devoted wife, and homemaker. She had attended First Baptist Church in Van Wert and was a 1943 graduate of Union High School.

Survivors include her daughter, Joy Cox of New Haven, Indiana; three sons, Dennis (Suzanne) Cox, Jerald (Marty) Cox, and Terry Cox, all of Convoy; three grandchildren, Janette (Brandon) Griffith, Jason (Stephanie) Cox and Jerod (Brenda) Cox; and six great- grandchildren, Lydia and Jacob Griffith, Brady and Andrew Cox, and Dylan and Danika Cox.

A daughter, Diane Irene (in infancy); one brother, Elmer John Bauer; and two sisters, Anges Bauer and Norma VanDemark, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 30, at First Baptist Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: The First Baptist Church Building Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.