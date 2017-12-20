DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education heard about an innovative STNA credentialing program developed through a partnership with Vancrest Health Care Center, as well as details of a trip by seniors to Cleveland next March, during its December meeting on Tuesday.

High School Principal Brad Mendenhall, who developed the program in partnership with Vancrest, said students 16 and older, as well as recent graduates, could take the STNA program, which would be conducted at Vancrest using their trainers, while Vancrest would also pay certification costs of those who graduated from the program.

The class would include 60 hours of classroom training and 15 hours of clinical work.

Lincolnview students would earn a half-credit for passing the class, Mendenhall added, noting that having an STNA certification would benefit students, school district, and the community in a number of ways, including:

Provide an employable/career building credential for Lincolnview high school students.

Provide a versatile credential for immediate employment, as well as being helpful for college-bound nursing students and other medical-related fields.

Provide a pathway to graduation (12-point credential that can be replaced for graduation points on tests).

Provide a positive impact for the school district on the “Prepared for Success” portion of the State Report Card.

Fill a need for STNA-credentialed workers locally, as well as regionally and nationally.

Provide an STNA program for Lincolnview students at virtually no cost to the district.

Mendenhall said employment for STNA-certified aides starts at $11 an hour, approximately $3 an hour higher than minimum wage jobs in fast food restaurants and similar student jobs.

The program can also provide a bridge to future education, Mendenhall said, noting that local physicians Jeremy Stoller and Adam Houg began their medical careers with an STNA credential. Having an STNA is also a good resume builder for nurses and other medical professionals, and can mean a higher starting wage down the road.

The only financial requirement for Lincolnview is to provide a book for the class at a cost of $10-$15 each.

Mendenhall stressed that the STNA class is not meant to compete with Vantage Career Center’s medical programs, and added that he had discussed the program with Vantage High School Director Tony Unverferth and Ohio Technical Center Director Pete Prichard.

“I don’t want to compete against them, that’s not my intention at all,” Mendenhall said. “My goal is to provide an opportunity for students who do not choose to attend Vantage. …”

The high school principal said Vancrest said it has an increasing need for STNA employees, and would higher 10 or more right now.

Also Monday, Senior Class advisor Kristy Ringwald accompanied Senior Class officers Frankie Carey, Laney Jones, and Dylan Neate to the meeting to talk about a trip planned for seniors to Cleveland on March 25-27, 2018. The students would tour the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as an art museum and other sights in Cleveland, and also spend time at the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky. The trip would cost less than $100 per student, if at least 50 students sign up to go.

The board approved the trip later in the meeting.

Mendenhall and Elementary Principal Nita Meyer talked about parent-teacher conferences during their reports, as well as holiday programs and concerts, and upcoming testing.

During his report, Superintendent Jeff Snyder gave an update on the community center being constructed at the school site, noting that the outside framing is completed, with work now progressing on the center’s exterior walls. The hope is to have the basic exterior completed before colder weather sets in, allowing work to continue throughout the winter on the center’s interior.

Snyder also asked for patience during work on the district bus barn, noting that buses have been sitting outside lately because of work done on that facility.

The board also accepted the resignation of Fred Fisher as district maintenance supervisor and director of transportation after 10 years in that position. A hearing will be held at the January meeting on Fisher’s retire-rehire request.

Mackenzie Strite also resigned as the junior high cheerleading coach and was later approved as an unpaid volunteer junior high cheerleading coach.

