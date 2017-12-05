Submitted information

The Lincolnview Local School District is seeking a highly professional, motivated leader to assume the role of head varsity softball coach.

Candidates must provide leadership, organization, and management for the entire softball program, involving him/herself in the development of the junior high, junior varsity, and summer softball programs.

Coaching experience is preferred but not required. Candidates must be able to pass FBI/BCI background checks, complete all Ohio Department of Education coaching requirements, and possess a valid and current pupil activity permit.

Candidates can apply by sending resume and references to Athletic Director Greg Leeth at gleeth@lincolnview.k12.oh.us.