L’view seeking head softball coach
Submitted information
The Lincolnview Local School District is seeking a highly professional, motivated leader to assume the role of head varsity softball coach.
Candidates must provide leadership, organization, and management for the entire softball program, involving him/herself in the development of the junior high, junior varsity, and summer softball programs.
Coaching experience is preferred but not required. Candidates must be able to pass FBI/BCI background checks, complete all Ohio Department of Education coaching requirements, and possess a valid and current pupil activity permit.
Candidates can apply by sending resume and references to Athletic Director Greg Leeth at gleeth@lincolnview.k12.oh.us.
POSTED: 12/05/17 at 8:34 am. FILED UNDER: Sports