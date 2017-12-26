VW independent/submitted information

Local gasoline prices are mostly below the state average, with the lowest prices nearly 14 cents lower than Ohio’s average price of $2.38 per gallon, and a penny lower than last week’s lowest price, but higher than its highest. Low price last week was $2.259, while the highest was $2.339 per gallon.

Three stations have the lowest gasoline prices, as of Tuesday: Murphy USA and the Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on North Washington and South Shannon streets. All had prices of $2.249 per gallon. One Stop Shop in the 200 block of North Washington Street was 2 cents higher at $2.269 per gallon, while two stations, the Shell station on South Washington Street and the Short Stop Sunoco station in the 700 block of East Main Street were at $2.299 cents per gallon.

The highest stations in Van Wert, both a penny above the state average, were at the Brookside Marathon station in the 1300 block of West Main Street and the Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington Street, both at $2.399 per gallon.

In Ohio, average gasoline prices have risen 8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has increased 1 cent per gallon in the last week to $2.43 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices yesterday were seventh-tenths of a cent per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 2.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 6.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 14.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“The Great Lakes has seen a flurry of gas price increases over the last week as several refinery issues have surfaced, pulling the national average up nearly single-handedly,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Without such ill-timed disruptions, we’d see a plentiful portion of falling pump prices; but now, the bitter taste of rising prices during the holiday lingers for many.

“But with the New Year set to roll in accompanied by a strong cold front, I’d expect gasoline demand to weaken, thus softening the outlook for gas prices in the weeks ahead and eventually delivering lower gas prices,” DeHaan added. “Offering a brief glimpse into 2018: motorists won’t be loving what they see, but the devil’s in the details.”