VW independent/submitted information

GKN Freight Services made donations of food and financial assistance tot he Pregancy Life Center in Van Wert.

The Pregnancy Life Center (PLC) is a non-profit crisis pregnancy center that provides a hand up to women by providing educational and material support throughout their pregnancy, and until a child reaches the age of 2. Also, PLC provides medical care.

This year, GKN Freight Services employees collected food so that four families could enjoy holiday meals. The company is happy to support the PLC. To go along with the food collected by the employees, four turkeys were donated by Walmart.

GKN Freight Services is proud to provide assistance to this very worthwhile cause. We support the GKN Foundation in the commitment to provide contributions to local charities.

PLC extends its thank you to GKN Freight Services employees for donating the meals and its generousity during the holiday season.