Judge Martin D Burchfield of the Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas is shown administering the oath of office to Van Wert County Clerk of Courts Cindy Mollenkopf during the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association’s December meeting in Columbus, following her election as president of the OCCA. The Ohio Clerk of Courts Association, which represents elected clerks of court from all 88 Ohio counties, was created in 1940 to assist clerks in all counties and to exercise influence in legislation that affects county clerks. As president, Mollenkopf will preside over monthly meetings of the association, which are designed to present Ohio clerks with innovative solutions for issues, provide information on emerging technologies, and educate clerks in matters that may affect them or their counties. photo submitted