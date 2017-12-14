Submitted information

The Lincolnview Local Schools will be celebrating the 55th anniversary of the 1962 State Baseball Championship team on Saturday, December 16, in between the junior varsity and varsity boys’ basketball game against Wayne Trace.

All Lancer fans and community members are welcome to attend and see these Lancer baseball champions.

The junior varsity game will begin at 6 p.m. with the ceremony occurring around 7 p.m.