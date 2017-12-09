Van Wert independent sports

The Lincolnview Lancers used strong first and third quarters to defeat Upper Scioto Valley 61-39 on Friday night.

The Lancers (1-1) outscored the Rams 19-8 in the first period and 20-6 in the third stanza.

Chayten Overholt was key factor in each of those quarters. The 5-8 senior guard scored 13 points in the first quarter by hitting a pair of two point baskets and three treys. He hit two more three pointers and four free throws in the third quarter, and went on to finish with a game high 25 points.

The Rams rallied in the second quarter and at one point trimmed Lincolnview’s lead to 23-22, before Zane Miller hit a two point bucket and a trey to make it 28-22.

In addition to Overholt’s 10 third quarter points, Caden Ringwald scored seven in the period, and Tristin Miller drilled a trey. Meanwhile, Lincolnview’s defense held Upper Scioto Valley to a single field goal and four free throws in the third quarter.

Lincolnview opened the final quarter with a 48-28 advantage, and Alek Bowersock hit consecutive three point baskets to increase the lead to 54-28, before both teams substituted freely for the remainder of the game.

The Lancers finished the contest with 10 treys, and went 15-22 from the free throw line. Lincolnview also enjoyed a 29-18 rebounding advantage.

Lincolnview will travel to Continental tonight.

Scoring summary:

Lincolnview: Caden Ringwald 3-4-11; Chayten Overholt 7-6-25; Alek Bowersock 2-2-8; Tristin Miller 1-0-3; Isiac Bowersock 2-1-5; Jake Bowersock 1-2-4; Zane Miller 2-0-5

Upper Scioto Valley: Wyatt Daniels 2-3-9; Wayne Lowery 4-0-9; Quinn Sanders 2-3-7; Dylan Thompson 2-1-6; Kirkland Rohns 1-2-4; Zack Pinks 1-0-2; J.J. Ovens 0-1-1; Brady Hipsher 0-1-1

JV – Lincolnview won 54-28