CONTINENTAL — Lincolnview improved to 2-1 on the young basketball season with a 46-36 road win over Continental on Saturday night.

The middle two quarters were big for the Lancers (2-1). The game was tied at 10 entering the second quarter, but Lincolnview outscored the hosts 11-5 in the second period, and 13-6 in the third stanza. The third quarter included an 11-0 run by Lincolnview, and the Lancers led 34-21 after three quarters.

Chayten Overholt led all scorers with 12 points, and Caden Ringwald added 10. Isiac Bowersock scored all seven of his points in the third quarter.

Caleb Olds led Continental (0-4) with 11 points.

Lincolnview will open Northwest Conference play at home against Spencerville on Friday, then will entertain non-conference foe Wayne Trace on Saturday.