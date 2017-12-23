Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — Caden Ringwald scored 24 points, including two foul shots toward the end of regulation and five more from the free throw line in overtime, as Lincolnview defeated Columbus Grove 69-66 on Friday night.

It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Lancers (5-1, 2-0 Northwest Conference). The Bulldogs fell to 2-5 (0-2 NWC).

Lincolnview raced out to a 20-10 first quarter lead, then led 32-28 at halftime. Despite a barrage of treys by the Bulldogs in the third quarter, the Lancers led 48-46 entering the final period.

Columbus Grove seized the lead on more than one occasion in the fourth quarter, and had a 59-57 advantage with 14 seconds left. A foul sent Ringwald to the charity stripe, where he hit both and sent the game to overtime.

Chayten Overholt, who finished the game with 15, drilled a trey to open the scoring in the extra session. Ethan Kemler and Zane Miller each chipped in with nine points and Alek Bowersock finished with six.

Columbus Grove will host Patrick Henry tonight, and Lincolnview will be home to Fort Jennings.