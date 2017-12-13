Van Wert independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Cassidy Meyers scored four of her team high 14 points in the fourth quarter, including two late clutch free throws that helped the Lady Cougars secure their first victory of the season, 53-49 over previously unbeaten Spencerville on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cougars trailed 13-11 after the first quarter, and by just one, 29-28 at halftime. Sparked by two baskets by Reagan Priest and a three-point bucket by Alexis Metz, Van Wert outscored the hosts 13-6 in the third quarter and led 41-35 advantage entering the final period.

The fourth quarter was a close one, with the Lady Bearcats (4-1) regaining a late lead before Priest, who finished with 12 points hit a basket to put Van Wert up for good. A short time later, Meyers iced the game with two crucial foul shots.

After five straight road games, the Lady Cougars (1-4) will host Wapakoneta Thursday night. The game will be the Western Buckeye League opener for both teams.

Scoring summary:

Spencerville 13 16 6 14 – 49

Van Wert 11 17 13 12 – 53

Spencerville: Jenna Henline 6-1-16; AbbyGayle Satterfield 3-3-9; Jayden Smith 2-2-4; Melanie Koenig 1-1-3; Nelaya Bundren 3-5-11; Emma Leis 1-4-6

Van Wert: Sierra Shaffer 1-1-3; Alexis Metz 2-0-5; Jamison Clouse 2-0-4; Cassidy Meyers 6-2-14; Caylee Phillips 1-0-2; Jessica Huebner 3-0-7; Reagan Priest 6-0-12; Abby Jackson 2-2-6