The Kroger Company has recalled Comforts For Baby Purified Water with Fluoride Added 1 gallon with “sell by” dates from April 26, 2018, to October 10, 2018, after receiving complaints about mold in the product.

Testing by Kroger has identified the mold as Talaromyces penicillium.The water is sold in clear containers, but the mold may not be visible using the naked eye.

The FDA is issuing this consumer alert to reach parents and caregivers who may have bought the product, which is intended for infants.

The products were distributed to Kroger stores, including Food 4 Less, Jay C, Jay C Food Plus, Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Owen’s, Payless Super Market, and Ruler stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The Kroger Company has instructed its stores to remove the recalled products.