Karen Money, 69, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017, after an extended illness. She was born December 31, 1947 in Pineville, Kentucky, the daughter of Effie (Lee) and Caleb Crawford, who both preceded her in death.

She married Edgar Gary Money on December 6, 1965, and he survives. Together they had three children: Gary Brian (Tina) Money of Van Wert, Anthony Keith (Nicole) Money of Van Wert, and Rebecca Ann (Marc) Miller of St. Marys.

Karen is also survived by eight grandchildren: Ashley Money, Kory Money, Kyle Money, Tyler (Becca) Money, McKayla Money, Payton Money, Jacob Miller, and Elizabeth Miller; two great-grandchildren: Charleigh Toler and Harlow Toler.

Other survivors include two brothers, John (Lulu) Crawford and Fitz (Mary) Crawford; two sisters, Maxine (Dan) Sutton and Dottie (Bob) Ziegler; a sister-in-law, Nancy Crawford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A sister, Mary Crawford, and two brothers, Hollis Crawford and Jerry Crawford, also preceded her in death.

Karen was a devoted wife and mother. She was a homemaker and always put her family first and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking, and reading. She loved attending church and was a member of Samaria Missionary Baptist Church in St. Marys.

There will be no public services. The family will hold a celebration of her life during a private family service.

Arrangements were by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.