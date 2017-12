Van Wert Rotary Club hosted Junior Rotarians for the month of December. They include Daniel Magowan, Jon Lee, and Jacoby Kelly from Van Wert, Alexandra Crow and Dylan Neate from Lincolnview, Makenna Klausing and Kailey Denman from Vantage, and Haley Michaud and Kara Strabbing from Crestview. (Rotary photo)