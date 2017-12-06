VW independent/submitted information

The Junior Fair Board has set the date and time for the 2018 show steer, performance steer, and dairy steer weigh-in.

This year’s weigh-in will be held from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2018, at the Junior Fair Beef Barn on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Animals not in line to be weighed at the end of the time may be disqualified from participation in the 2018 Van Wert County Junior. Fair. Exhibitors may allow someone else to weigh in their animals for them if they are unable to be present for the weigh-in.

Those planning to exhibit their steers at the Ohio State Fair are responsible for contacting the Ohio State Fair office for information regarding identification and tagging.

Exhibitors should plan to come in the gate next to the Oho State University Extension office and leave through Gate 4 (livestock gate during fair) to help with the flow of traffic. Be prepared to wait as the process takes a bit longer than the other weigh-ins, but feel free to come in and help with other exhibitors and the Junior Fair Board to help ensure the process goes as quickly as possible!

In addition, exhibitors can help the Junior Fair Board inform others that may be taking show, dairy, or performance steers this coming year. It is especially important for those exhibiting these animals for the first time. The Junior Fair Board will try to have lists of previous participants, but has no way of knowing who might be exhibiting for 2018.

The Van Wert County Junior Fair Board exists to promote youth activities related to the fair, to develop leadership, and to demonstrate and illustrate the wealth of knowledge and the resource of the young people of the community.

The Junior Fair is conducted in collaboration with the Van Wert County Senior Fair Board and is under the guidance of the Junior Fair Advisory Committee. For more information or questions, contact the OSU Extension office at 419.238.1214.