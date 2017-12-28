Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington Leatherman was sworn in to her second full term on Wednesday by Ohio Third District Court of Appeals Judge Stephen R. Shaw (left). Judge Leatherman’s fiancé, Neil Straley, holds the bible during the ceremony, while Leatherman’s daughter, Lauren, looks on. Judge Leatherman was first admitted to the bar in 2002 and was formerly city law director before taking a position as senior claims attorney for Central Insurance Companies. She was appointed to the Municipal Court judgeship in 2010 by the Ohio Supreme Court and successful in her bid for a full six-year term in 2011. She ran unopposed for re-election in November of this year. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent