The Van Wert County Humane Society will have an opportunity for pets to have their picture taken with Santa Claus from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at PetValu, 309 Towne Center Blvd. in Van Wert.

There will be a $5 sitting fee that will go to the Van Wert County Humane Society for care and maintenance of the animals. Family members are welcome to pose with their pets.