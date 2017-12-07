Students from Synergy Learning Center recently spent time at Hiestand Woods Park in Van Wert, doing a fall clean-up and putting picnic tables away for winter. The student helpers and Synergy staff were Owen Denny (Wayne Trace), Michael Nash (Van Wert), Justin Roberts (Van Wert), Larry Stahl (Wayne Trace), James West (Lincolnview), Max Maroney (Crestview), Synergy staff member Dan Kline, Thomas Murphy (Wayne Trace), and Clayson Brown (Wayne Trace). Synergy photo