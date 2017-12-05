Helen L. Eberle, 90, of Van Wert, died at 11:18 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born March 26 1927, in Van Wert, the daughter of Erastus and Cora Bell (Anderson) Jenkins, who both preceded her in death. On August 18, 1943, she married Robert Eberle, who died August 21, 1997.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Dawn M.) Eberle of Florida, Robin E. (Pamela S.) Eberle of Ottoville, and Pamela J. (James) Black of Van Wert; eight grandchildren, Caleb Eberle, Mark Eberle, Mandy Rowe, Mallory Eberle, Robin Parr, James Black Jr., Robert Black, Amee Black Heppeard; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Alberta Welker of Marietta, and Betty Lewis and Jody Tindall, both of Van Wert.

Three sisters, Jessie Jenkins, Florine Ruskaup, and Velma Geisman, and six brothers; Leo, Russell, Bob, Carroll, Roger Jenkins, and Albert Anderson, also preceded her in death

Helen had been employed by Borden’s in Van Wert and Van Wert Manufacturing (Universal Lettering).

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 7, in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County, with the Rev. Paul Miller officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.