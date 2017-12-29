VW independent/submitted information

As the 45th anniversary of “Roe vs. Wade” approaches, a local group prepares to join with hundreds of thousands across the nation in protesting this decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Area residents have the opportunity to show their support in reversing this decision by participating in the local Mini-March for Life. The march will be held at 11 a.m. January 19, 2018, in Fountain Park, and participants will march to the Knights of Columbus Hall on Woodland Avenue. A light lunch will be served with a prayer service to follow, ending at 12:30 p.m.

The theme for this year’s march is “Love Saves Lives to demonstrate marchers’ love of life from conception to natural death. Participants can be a voice for the voiceless.

“If every marcher responded to God’s call to them, to their potential, abortion would be ended that year, I’m convinced of it,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life.

“Love doesn’t sit out in the back pew, it gets out front,” added Chuck Donovan, president of the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

The Pregnancy Life Center and the Van Wert Interdenominational community invite local residents to make the march this year the best and biggest ever. All donations for the luncheon will donated to the Pregnancy Life Center.